'Fast and Furious 10' shoot sparks neighbor's fury over car stunts

New Delhi: Though fans of the `Fast and Furious` franchise are excited for its 10th installment, `Fast X`, the residents of Los Angeles` historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much.

According to Variety, ever since the first movie of the popular franchise dropped in 2001, fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk at Bob`s Market, the store owned by the family of the film`s Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the character`s quaint Victorian house.

However, Bob`s Market and Dominic`s house have become a destination for more than just snapping selfies. Nearly every night, car enthusiasts spin out doing donuts at high speeds in front of the store in addition to racing and doing street takeovers throughout the area just west of Downtown.

Residents who deal with the constant noise and unsafe conditions are fed up and are planning a protest for the `Fast X` shoot. The protest comes as anger over the effects of street racing and takeovers is at an all-time high in the city.

Meanwhile, traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic, often caused by reckless driving and speeding. It`s become an epidemic across LA and the entire country as traffic deaths in the US jumped 21 percent in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020, reported Variety.

A notice of filming from FilmLA received by community members indicates that `Fast X` will shoot Friday from 9 am to 2 am in front of the Toretto house on Kensington Road, with "simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke."

As per Variety, according to a spokesperson for FilmLA, which is in charge of permits for film shooting in Los Angeles, a shooting permit has not been finalized, but the bulletins were provided to the community by the office.

"If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) ... we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night," an email obtained by Variety from a resident to Los Angeles City Council read.

It continued, "We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote." No further details about the protest were available.

Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson are also a part of the film, which is being helmed by Justin Lin.

Lin has been one of the lead directors for the action franchise, having previously helmed 2021`s `F9`, as well as `Fast & Furious 6`, `Fast Five`, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift`.