'Fast X' is French 'Fast and Furious', says Michelle Rodriguez

Washington: Hollywood star Michelle Rodriguez at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 mentioned the `Fast X` as the French `Fast and Furious`. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the `Fast Five` actor arrived at the comic con to promote her upcoming film `Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves`, where she talked about her next film `Fast X` and said, "Our special effects team, all of the guys who are doing the fights, they`re all French. Our second AD is French. Our director`s French. It`s like the French takeover, dude."



The upcoming instalment of the fast saga, `Fast X` will now be directed by the `Now You See Me` director Louis Leterrier, after the exit of Justin Lin from the film because of a disagreement with the lead actor of the film Vin Diesel.



Talking about Leterrier, Rodriguez said, "He`s so dope, man. He came with all this energy of love. We haven`t had that in Fast and Furious for a very long time where we get somebody excited who`s a real fan and who really wants to take it places that it hasn`t gone before. We`ve been at it for 20 years, bro. After all that time, you get jaded and kind of forget what you do it for [until] a director like Louis comes in and reminds you, `This is beautiful. Let`s go make magic.` We`re so lucky to have him bro." as per The Hollywood Reporter.



Along with Vin Diesel and Rodriguez, the next instalment of the film also casts Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood in prominent roles.