हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jurassic World: Dominion

First trailer of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' unveils dino mayhem

'Dominion' deals with the fallout from 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018), which showed the destruction of the dinosaurs' home, Isla Nublar, and dinosaurs escaping into the modern world. 

First trailer of &#039;Jurassic World: Dominion&#039; unveils dino mayhem
Film still

Washington: The much-anticipated first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has been unveiled and it is packed with equal parts dino action and nostalgia. The film, from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third film in the 'Jurassic World` franchise that began in 2015.

'Dominion' includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Callas Howard and also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. 

In the almost 3-minute trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily. "Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster," Dern says in the trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. 

"We not only lack dominion over nature, we`re subordinate to it," says Goldblum.Earlier, a prologue for 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which debuted in November 2021, gave a brief glimpse into this new, alarming landscape. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jurassic World: DominionJurassic WorldJurassic World Dominion trailerJurassic World TrailerChris PrattBryce Callas Howard
Next
Story

Gehraiyaan movie review by celebrities: Sophie Choudry, Sanya Malhotra, others heap praise on film

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Girls are harassed at home for not wearing hijab, says crying Shazia Ilmi