&flix

&flix presents a day-long Marvel Marathon catering to your obsession!

We are all ready for the final chapter of Marvel's greatest superheroes!

&amp;flix presents a day-long Marvel Marathon catering to your obsession!

Every Marvel fan has pretended that their otherwise regular Siri is Jarvis, or an ordinary hammer is Stormbreaker! With Avengers End Game around the corner, we all are catching up on Marvel movies to ensure we don't miss out on any of the references given to us over the last few years. Here to save the day &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, gives you a chance to catch up on the important movies with the "Marvel Marathon" airing 11AM onwards on April 26, 2019 only on &flix.

We always wondered how Thor got his Stormbreaker? What is Buck's backstory? What happened to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D? A gazillion questions in mind, &flix is here to help you answer them. Keeping the interest and entertainment of the audience in mind, Marvel Marathon comprises of Hollywood blockbuster movies like Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. 

The movies have garnered great responses over the years and &flix helps you revisit them and find answers to your questions before The End Game starts. Keeping &flix's proposition in mind, Marvel Marathon gives you a chance to #leapforth into the world of the greatest saga ever written in the history of Hollywood.

We are all ready for the final chapter of Marvel's greatest superheroes!

Let us all come together and celebrate the beginning with Marvel Marathon on &flix from 11 AM onwards on April 26, 2019.

 

&flix&flix channelMarvelmarvel marathonThormarvel superheroes
