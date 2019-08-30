close

Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman join action movie 'Panama'

The principal photography will start in November.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actors Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo will star in action movie "Panama". Daniel Adams will be directing the film, which is inspired by true events and set in 1989 Panama. 

The script has been penned by Adams and William R. Barber, reports variety.com.

Grillo will portray a rugged, decorated former Marine who is sent undercover by his former commander, played by Freeman, to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. 

While navigating through the chaos of the local civil war, he must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission. 

The principal photography will start in November.

 

Frank GrilloMorgan FreemanPanamaHollywood
