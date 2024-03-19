From 'Hospital Playlist' To 'Dr Romantic': 5 Medical K-Dramas To Watch

New Delhi: Are you missing Jeong Woo( Park Hyung-Sik) and Nam Ha-neul ( Park Shin Hye) who finally overcame their Doctor Slump and started afresh? Here are 5 medical dramas that celebrate life, friendship and everything in between.

Hospital Playlist 1& 2

This drama follows the lives of five brilliant surgeons at the “Yulje Medical Center,” who have not only been best friends but also band members for 20 years since medical school. The drama has an awesome ensemble cast featuring Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun, the goofy general surgeon who is also a single father; Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jung Won, the endearing paediatrician; Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun Wan, the wry and compassionate cardiothoracic surgeon; Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok Hyung, the distant and brusque gynaecologist; and Jeon Mi Do is Chae Song Hwa, the lone girl in the squad and a neurosurgeon, multitasker, and their favourite buddy. These five are not only the best doctors, but once the scrubs are off, there are rockstars of sorts. Having started a musical band in college, they get together whenever free and make music. “Hospital Playlist” is a heartwarming show, and strikes the right notes as these five best friends make it worth your while.

Dr Romantic, 1, 2 & 3

Dr. Kim, or Boo Yong Joo,( Han Suk Kyu) is known as the “Hand Of God,”. A genius maverick surgeon, who is devoted to his profession. Even though his contemporaries hate his guts, he is revered by the young doctors who regard him as a mentor, friend and guide. Devoted to the cause of the rundown Doldam Hospital, he is committed to saving lives and serving people.

The show stars popular actors such as Yoo Yeon Seok, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung and remains one of the most loved franchises.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Doctors

A volatile high school delinquent named Yoo Hye( Park Shin Hye)) is difficult, and unapproachable. The only person who takes any interest in her well-being is her teacher Hong Ji Hong (Kim Re Won). Years later when she is a neurosurgeon at a hospital, Hye Jung’s prickly personality keeps her aloof until she once again meets her mentor Ji Hong, who is now a senior doctor at the hospital. Though it sounds like a simple straightforward story, this drama endears in many ways.

Where To Watch Viki

Good Doctor

Joo Won is paediatric surgeon Park Shi On, an autistic savant, who has a brilliant memory and spatial skills. Despite his emotional development being that of a child, he is a skilful doctor. At the hospital, he is mocked by his peers and patients as being unreliable and is even labelled a “soulless robot” since he tends to use his strong sense of intuition to think rather than feel. As he faces many challenges, he continues to persevere and work on himself.

Where to Watch: Viki

Emergency Couple

Sparks fly between a slightly older Jin Hee (Song Ji Hyo) a dietician, and the young medical student Chang Min (Choi Jin Hyuk). The two decide to get married, thinking that love shall overcome all the challenges that life throws their way. But their divergent backgrounds, parental opposition, and financial struggles end the honeymoon phase, and they go their separate ways. Years later, the two meet yet again, this time at a hospital as medical interns, and the sparks fly once again. But it’s a case of once bitten, twice shy.

Where to Watch Viki