'Full House' To 'Perfect Marriage Revenge': 5 Contract Marriage K-Dramas You Cannot Miss

New Delhi: Though marriage vows usually end with “until death does us part”, however in K-dramas there is a twist to the same, it is until contract does us part. A favourite drama trope, the alliances are often motivated by desires to escape family pressures and inheritance issues but sometimes also to exact revenge and settle scores. Until fate waves its wand the couples end up falling in love.

Here are 5 Contract Marriage K-Dramas to watch:

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) is a submissive people-pleaser who is easily manipulated by her family, her husband, and her in-laws.

However, she realises the family she so invests in, only has evil intentions towards her and the husband she loves, is actually in love with her sister. A twist in fate leads Yi Joo to right the wrongs in her life. She approaches Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon) the aloof heir to a vast fortune, to marry her. Incidentally, he is also the man her sister has her sights set on. He gladly complies to help her, and the two set out to wrong the rights in Yi Joo’s life.

Where to Watch: Viki

1% of Anything

The OG of the “contract marriage” trope. A school teacher an elderly man, not realizing that he is a multimillionaire and owner of one of the largest conglomerates in the country. He remembers her selfless deed and bequeaths his inheritance to her in his will, and he writes off his arrogant grandson, who finds the perfect ploy to get his inheritance back

“Starring Ha Seok Jun and Jeon So Mon “1% of Something” gives you all that you need in a rom-com as well as some amazing chemistry.

Where To Watch: Viki

The Story Of Park Marriage Contract

Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young) leads a privileged life in the Joseon era. Fate throws her a curve ball, when her husband on their wedding night confesses he has a heart condition and soon passes away. Even before she can reconcile with her fate, Yeon Woo finds herself crash-landing into present-day Seoul, where she meets Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) a cold chaebol who saves Yeon Woo. In her he finds the perfect bait to comply with his grandfather’s wish to marry him off and secure his inheritance. He asks this strange woman to marry him. The show scored high on ratings for its quirky storyline and chemistry between the leads.

Where To Watch: Viki

Full House

A golden oldie, where an enthusiastic but gullible nouveau writer and a handsome but troublemaker actor get to live together under the same roof. When Han Ji Eun (Song Hye Kyo) loses her home her so-called friends sell it to a matinee star. She has to find a way to convince the womanizing actor Lee Young Jae ( Rain) to sell it back to her, even if it means getting into a fake marriage with him. The brilliant chemistry between a young Rain and Song Hye Kyo makes this drama one of the most memorable in history.

Where To Watch: Viki

Because This Is My First Life

Nam Sae Hee (Lee Min-Ki) is a socially awkward computer designer, whose mundane daily existence is so routine that it is as if he lives on autopilot. Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Mi ) is an aspiring drama writer, who is homeless. The two meet and decide to get into a contract marriage. It works best for them since Sae Hee’s parents can stop pestering him to go on blind dates and Ji Ho can look for a job and have a place to live. Though they strike a friendship, they are both aware not to cross their boundaries, until it develops into something intense. A typical slow-burn romance, the drama endears with its simplicity.

Where To Watch: Netflix