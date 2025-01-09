Geek Pictures India Thanks PM Modi For His Support During ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Podcast In 2022 As ‘Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama’ Returns To Theatres

New Delhi: On January 24, 2025, the iconic animated masterpiece 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is set to grace theatres across India, rekindling the magic of this timeless epic.

The beloved Japanese adaptation of the Indian classic will be presented in a digitally remastered 4K format, accompanied by enhanced audio for an immersive cinematic experience. Audiences can enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and its original English version, bridging languages and generations alike.

This initiative by Geek Pictures is a heartfelt homage to the film’s enduring legacy, celebrated globally for its cross-cultural collaboration.

The caption reads, ''A message for India, as we prepare for the homecoming of our most loved epic in anime.''

Have A Look At The Post:

The project also garnered a special mention by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast in 2022, further underscoring its significance for families and children across the nation.

Guided by the visionary expertise of Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the new adaptation elevates the original masterpiece while preserving its essence. Geek Pictures’ commitment ensures that Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama inspires and captivates a modern audience, keeping its legacy alive for years to come.

The film is set to release in 4K for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025 and will be theatrically distributed in the counters by Geek Pictuers India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.