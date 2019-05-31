close

Gina Rodriguez to star in Netflix's sci-Fi thriller 'Awake'

According to the streaming giant, the 34-year-old actor will portray an ex-soldier with troubled past.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: 'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez is set to topline Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Awake'.

According to the streaming giant, the 34-year-old actor will portray an ex-soldier with troubled past.

Mark Raso of "Kodachrome" fame is set to direct the film from a script he co-wrote with his brother Joseph and Greg Poirier.

"After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind," the official plotline of the film read.

Paul Schiff is producing the project. Entertainment One is production banner.

Rodriguez and the Raso brothers are also going to serve as executive producers along with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Poirier and Whitney Brown. Joanne Lee is a co-exec producer.

