Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753925
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Global Star Priyanka Chopra Starts Shooting For Her Next 'The Bluff'

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram, shared a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot. "It begins...," she captioned the post. One can also see "Om" written on the script. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Star Priyanka Chopra Starts Shooting For Her Next 'The Bluff' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Australia for the shoot of her new project 'The Bluff'.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram, shared a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot. "It begins...," she captioned the post. One can also see "Om" written on the script. 

'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Recently, Priyanka dropped a video with her daughter Malti Marie. The video began with Priyanka's flight landing in Australia. It then gave a glimpse of her daughter looking outside the airport. 

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. 

The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.  

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike