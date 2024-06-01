Global Star Priyanka Chopra Starts Shooting For Her Next 'The Bluff'

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Australia for the shoot of her new project 'The Bluff'.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram, shared a picture of her script and expressed excitement about the shoot. "It begins...," she captioned the post. One can also see "Om" written on the script.

'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

Recently, Priyanka dropped a video with her daughter Malti Marie. The video began with Priyanka's flight landing in Australia. It then gave a glimpse of her daughter looking outside the airport.

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline.

The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series Citadel.