Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

WASHINGTON: Late American actor Chadwick Boseman bagged the Golden Globe award in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category. Boseman won the accolade for his portrayal of Levee Green in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

The George C Wolfe directorial marked Boseman's final film role. Viola Davis was one of the co-stars of Boseman in this film. Chadwick Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award and said, "He would thank god. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

It was based on August Wilson's 1982 play that revolves around Ma Rainey (the mother of blues) and her experience with white management.

Boseman had passed away last year. The actor hadn't revealed his cancer diagnosis throughout the four-year-long battle and continued working throughout. It was later revealed by his team only after his demise.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.