trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707220
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GOLDEN GLOBES

Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan And Robert Downey Jr Bag The Awards

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan And Robert Downey Jr Bag The Awards Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A big win for team 'Oppenheimer' as director Christopher Nolan has won the Best Director -Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes 2024 for his biopic film.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "A golden moment for Christopher Nolan who wins Best Director - Motion Picture for Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes."

 

Another big one for the film was the win by the actor himself. Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy has bagged the trophy for Best Male Actor -Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in the biopic film 'Oppenheimer'. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama! #GoldenGlobes."

 

And it all started with Robert Downey winning Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer!"

 

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!