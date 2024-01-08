Golden Globes 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big, Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan And Robert Downey Jr Bag The Awards

New Delhi: A big win for team 'Oppenheimer' as director Christopher Nolan has won the Best Director -Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes 2024 for his biopic film.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "A golden moment for Christopher Nolan who wins Best Director - Motion Picture for Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes."

Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director – Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on @CBS and @paramountplus NOW! pic.twitter.com/JH9i5iRpXd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Another big one for the film was the win by the actor himself. Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy has bagged the trophy for Best Male Actor -Motion Picture-Drama at the Golden Globes 2024 for his performance in the biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer on your WIN for Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama! #GoldenGlobes."

You're a #GoldenGlobes winner! Congrats on winning Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for your role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy! pic.twitter.com/Uk9elJsRO1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

And it all started with Robert Downey winning Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer!"

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. for taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male - Motion Picture! We loved your performance in Oppenheimer!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE right now on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/i7jJlCPFfs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21.