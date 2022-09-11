Harrison Ford gets emotional at ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer launch, says, ‘Indiana Jones movies are...’

Washington: Hollywood star Harrison Ford brought a first look for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ to the D23 Expo, at times emotionally choking up as he addressed the ravenous crowd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while addressing the crowd, Ford said, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving us the opportunity to make these films for you."

The footage, which was exclusively shown at D23, included a big sequence during a New York ticker tape parade, a horseback chase in a subway tunnel, a train sequence and Indy using his iconic whip to take on a dozen guns. Director James Mangold and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge were on hand for the event, where Ford obliquely alluded to the fact that the previous instalment, 2008`s `The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull`, was not a high note to the franchise. "I`m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons," said Ford, indicating Waller-Bridge. He added, "Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they`re also about heart."

`Indiana Jones 5` has taken a winding road to the screen since first being announced in 2016 for a 2019 release date. At one point, Spielberg had an eye to direct the latest instalment, but he ultimately decided to step back from the project with Mangold boarding in early 2020.

The film`s cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Antonio Banderas. This next instalment of the `Indiana Jones` series is due to be out on June 30, 2023. Mangold steps in for Spielberg, who helmed `Raiders of the Lost Ark`, `Temple of Doom`, `The Last Crusade` and `The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull`.