Her Private Life To Healer: 5 Must-Watch K-Dramas Starring Park Min Young

New Delhi: When Kang Ji Won( Park Min Young) sees her husband cheating on her husband, her world falls apart. To make matters worse, she is terminally ill and they are waiting for her to pass on, to get access to her insurance. But then Ji Won gets an opportunity to go back in time and correct all the wrongs done to her. If you are hooked on “Marry My Husband”, and as you wait for the new episodes to drop, here are five Park Min Young Shows to binge on.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon)is a confirmed narcissist and thrives in being one. He also has the brains and is super intelligent, being the heir in waiting for a fortune. But this god’s gift to mankind gets the shock of his life when his super efficient secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) decides to call it a day and resigns. Young Joon acts as if it does not make a difference, but he is humbled soon enough. He succeeds in making her stay and realizes he has indeed met his match in her. A perfect binge watch and both the Parks give us a scoring onscreen chemistry.

Where To watch: Netflix

Healer

Park Min Young is Chae Young Shin an aspiring journalist, she is feisty and wants a big scoop. She idolises senior news anchor Kim Moon Ho( Yoo Ji Tae) not realising that her life is entwined with his. Moon Ho asks a night courier Seo Jung Ho ( Ji Chang Wook) to track her down. The three then find themselves plunged headlong into an investigation which impacts their life.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Her Private Life

Deok Mi( Park Min Young) is a curator at a gallery and a perfectionist at work. But once her work hours are done, she trades her stilettos for sneakers and her smart dresses for oversized hoodies and sweatpants. With her camera slung over her shoulders, she is devoted to documenting her favourite idol Cha Si An. She is a fan girl devoted to her idol. However, when the new art director Ryan Gold( Kim Jae Wook) arrives, they clash. But, soon he is the one who saves her from a scandal. “Her Private Life”, is a rom-com, that gives us a lead couple with a scorching chemistry.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Love In Contract

Park Min Young is Chou Sang Eun whose favourite pastime is to get married and divorced. She has done it over a dozen times and is pretty chill about it. She is a so-called Single Life Helper, but she never gets romantically involved with the men. But things change as soon as she decides to retire. Sang Eun discovers she is attracted towards the socially awkward judge, Ji Ho ( Go Kyung Pyo) who has been her most reliable and no-fuss client. But when matinée star Kang Hae Jin ( Kim Jae Young) asks her to be his wife, things get complicated. “Love In Contract” is a breezy watch and includes two awesome male leads.

Where To Watch: Viki

When The Weather Is Fine

A cellist named Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) moves back to her hometown. She is cold and distant, exhausted with a series of unfortunate events, and wants to rejuvenate. She encounters her former classmate and neighbor Eun Seob ( Seo Kang Joon), a kindhearted man who runs a bookstore. Trying to escape the harsh realities of their life, they find warmth and comfort in each other. A character-driven drama, “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” captures and encapsulates daily life in a small town.

Where To Watch: Viki