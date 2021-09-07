हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Hollywood News: Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings rakes in Rs 14 cr at Box Office

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively at your nearest theatres on September 03, 2021.

Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The much in news, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel has opened to shattering Box Office records overseas. The superhero flick is pacing up in India as well. 

Starring Simu Liu in the lead, the almost all Asian-based superhero movie is brought in fantastic numbers over the weekend and continues to wow the audiences across regions despite a weekday. 

Shang Chi is reviving the moviegoing experience, indeed!

Day 1: NBO ₹2.97 cr | GBO ₹3.54 cr
Day 2: NBO ₹3.33 cr | GBO ₹3.96 cr
Day 3: NBO ₹4.31 cr | GBO ₹5.13 cr
DAY 4: NBO  ₹1.53 cr | GBO   1.82

TOTAL: NBO ₹12.14 cr | GBO ₹14.45 cr.

The action-packed fantasy superhero flick features Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung in pivotal parts.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the actioner released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively at your nearest theatres on September 03, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut on Disney+ following a 45-day exclusive theatrical release.

 

