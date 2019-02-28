'Hotel Transylvania 4' to release in 2021

Los Angeles: The fourth instalment of the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise will release on December 21, 2021.

Sony Pictures Animation on Tuesday announced that "Hotel Transylvania 4" is set to release in 2021`s Christmas week, reports variety.com.

The American computer-animated comedy film franchise released its first part in 2012. It was helmed by Genndy Tartakovsky, who also directed the second and third instalments.

Talking about the franchise, Tartakovsky earlier told IANS: "It has been a crazy kind of journey. Something that I never thought I would do and I discovered my love for animation here. I don`t know what happened, I don`t know why I fell in love with it. I just kind of did...So it has been a part of my being."

"Hotel Transylvania" sees Adam Sandler as a hapless version of Dracula, running an elite hotel for monsters which includes his pals Frankenstein (James) and his bride (Drescher), a werewolf (Steve Buscemi), the invisible man (David Spade), and a hunchback (Jon Lovitz).