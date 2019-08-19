How Tom Holland escapes getting trapped in Spider-Man avatar

Bali: Actor Tom Holland doesn't feel trapped in his Spider-Man avatar, and says it is all about creating a balance in professional life.

"It is a balance of doing other movies while doing these big movies. I did one with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon ('The Current War'), did 'The Devil All the Time', which I shot in Alabama. It is a dark film. I am also doing a film with Russo Brothers later this year called 'Cherry'," Holland told IANS while discussing how he ensures he doesn't get trapped in his onscreen superhero avatar.

"It is about kind of fitting into schedule these new indie projects which are very character focused, and about balance," he added.

For Holland, the path towards showbiz began getting carved when he was a child. The son of English comedian Dominic Holland studied dance when he was in school, and went on to do "Billy Elliot The Musical".

He featured in films like "The Impossible", "How I Live Now", "In The Heart of the Sea" and "The Lost City of Z". But his big ticket to Hollywood came with role as the iconic web-slinger.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" -- which took the superhero back to school. He was back as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which was released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

While growing up, the London native says he wasn't a fan of the comic books but of the characters.

"I watched the cartoons and the films. When I started auditioning, I started reading all the comics. I was angry at my parents that they didn't introduce it to me as a kid because I loved reading them. I think if I had grown up reading comics, I would be more inclined to read more. The comic books are such good ways to come up with great creative ideas for films," he added.