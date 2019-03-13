Hugh Jackman in Broadway's 'Music Man' revival

New York: Actor Hugh Jackman will return to Broadway in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willsons "The Music Man".

It marks Jackman`s first musical role in more than a decade. His last one, "The Boy From Oz", resulted in a Tony Award for best actor.

Jackman will play con man Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by the late Robert Preston. The show follows Hill`s latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys` marching band. Scott Rudin will produce the revival, reports variety.com.

On Twitter, Jackman said "The Music Man" will come to Broadway on October 22, 2020.