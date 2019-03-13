हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman in Broadway's 'Music Man' revival

Actor Hugh Jackman will return to Broadway in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willsons "The Music Man".

Hugh Jackman in Broadway&#039;s &#039;Music Man&#039; revival

New York: Actor Hugh Jackman will return to Broadway in an upcoming revival of Meredith Willsons "The Music Man".

It marks Jackman`s first musical role in more than a decade. His last one, "The Boy From Oz", resulted in a Tony Award for best actor.

Jackman will play con man Harold Hill, a role made famous on screen and stage by the late Robert Preston. The show follows Hill`s latest scheme, one that finds him posing as the head of boys` marching band. Scott Rudin will produce the revival, reports variety.com.

On Twitter, Jackman said "The Music Man" will come to Broadway on October 22, 2020.

Tags:
Hugh JackmanMusic Man
Next
Story

Abhay Deol's 'The Odds' to close IFFLA 2019

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Deshhit: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Corruption