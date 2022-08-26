NewsEntertainmentMovies
Idris Elba starrer 'Beast' to hit Indian theatres on THIS date!

Universal Pictures announced that 'Beast' will release all across theatres in India on September 2. 

Aug 26, 2022
  • Featuring Idris Elba in the lead and directed by Baltasar Kormakur, 'Beast' is all set to hit Indian theatres on September 2.
  • Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, the movie features Idris Elba in the lead along with Leah Jeffries, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley in pivotal roles among several others.

The movie features Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Samuels in a never seen before role to much delight to his fans all over the world. The adrenaline-heavy thriller movie will give you the scariest goosebumps as it captures the life of Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) when he finds himself in deep trouble owing to him and his two teenage daughters being hunted by a massive rogue lion that intends on proving that the Savanna has only one apex predator.

The movie had earlier opened to critically acclaimed reviews internationally, praising Beast for its gripping narrative that keeps one hooked to their seats with its intense and dramatic story.

