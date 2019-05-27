close

India has wonderful cinema culture: Oscar Academy head

Mumbai: Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) President John Bailey praised India's cinema culture when he attended the 56th Maharashtra State Film Awards here as chief guest.

"Thank you Mumbai. This has been an extraordinary experience. We're so touched, our hearts are so full. Congratulations on your wonderful cinema culture. We have experienced a small bit of it," Bailey said at the event here on Sunday.

The Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony was also attended by Paresh Rawal, Nagraj Manjule, Subodh Bhave and Kay Kay Menon.

Bailey, who is in India with his wife Carol Littleton, further said he was looking forward to learn more about Marathi cinema.

"This has been just extraordinary. We will always remember this, and we will tell all the Governors back at the (Oscar) Academy what a wonderful experience this has been," he added.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who was feted with the Raj Kapoor Award at the gala, said this kind of cultural interaction was a big event for the entire film industry.

"I am very thrilled. It is a big event for us... for all of us, the entire film industry. I hope he (Bailey) picks up some good films... good Marathi films. I really congratulate all of them and wish them good luck."

 

Oscar Academy head, Oscars, John Bailey, Hollywood
