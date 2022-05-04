NEW DELHI: A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a fandom was born for 'Star Wars'. May the force be with this galactic saga as fans from all over the world celebrate their love for this franchise today- also known as the Star Wars Day! Masterpieces like 'The Last Jedi' to 'The Rise Of Sky Walkers' and spinoffs 'The Book Of Boba Fett' and 'The Mandalorian', speak volumes for George Lucas' beloved creation that have been critically acclaimed as some of history's best Sci-Fi titles.

The Star Wars franchise has long been recognised for its iconic storytelling, with each and every character's intriguing backstory. Like every other fan, Disney+ Hotstar is proudly celebrating this day too with an exclusive tray of all the Star Wars movies, animation, shows and documentaries along with the latest Disney Gallery of 'The Mandalorians'. So, bring your lightsabers and don your helmets to watch the best Star Wars titles on the platform! Also joining is Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi master; the special event series is all set to make its 2 episode premiere on May 27th, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney Gallery/ Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Producer Jon Favereau invites the cast and crew to share a look at the making of the first live-action Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian".

The Book of Boba Fett

No longer just a higher gun, Boba fett reinvents himself on Tatooine alongside Fennec Shand.

The Mandalorian

After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, earning his keep as a boundary hunter.

The Rise of Skywalker

The surviving members of the resistance face the first order once again, as the landmark skywalker saga reaches its conclusion.

A Galaxy of Sounds

A galaxy of sounds immerses audiences in the nostalgic ambience of a galaxy far, far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

During an adventure into a dark criminal Underworld, Han solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and Lando calrissian years before joining the rebellion.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jyn's Father is possibly taken by the empire to help them complete the Death Star.Later, she joins a group of resistance fighters to get her revenge.

The Last Jedi

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker as the resistance prepares for the battle with the first order.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Likely heroes brought together by fate are the galaxy's only hope thwarting The First Order's reign of evil led by the supreme leaders Snoke and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The grand army of the republic led by Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi- Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi knights, fights the New Droid Army of the separatists.

Star Wars: Attack of The Clones

Anakin Skywalker shares a forbidden romance with Padme Amidala, while Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers a sinister plot to destroy the Republic.

