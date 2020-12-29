हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song Of Scorpions to release in theatres in early 2021

The film will also feature Waheeda Rehman and Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani, and had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017.

Irrfan Khan&#039;s last film The Song Of Scorpions to release in theatres in early 2021
File photo

MUMBAI: Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song Of Scorpions' will release on the big screen in early 2021. The drama, directed by Anup Singh, revolves around an independent young tribal woman, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice. Irrfan, who died in April this year, will be seen in the role of a camel trader.

The film will also feature Waheeda Rehman and Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani, and had its world premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017.

"'The Song Of Scorpions' is a special story and it is truly an honour for us to present Irrfan Khan's final performance in it. We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema," said Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Spotlight, one of the producers of the film.

"We feel blessed that we are the chosen ones to present this gem to the world," said Gyan Sharma of producers 70 MM Talkies.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 54, three days after the demise of his mother Saeeda Begum, aged 95. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and succumbed to his ailment. The actor was still under treatment when he returned to the acting world with his last release, 'Angrezi Medium', a follow-up to his 2017 hit, 'Hindi Medium'. 

He was away from the big screen since the release of Karwaan in 2018, the year he was diagnosed with the ailment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Irrfan KhanThe Song Of ScorpionsIrrfan Khan last film
Next
Story

Case filed against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali over ‘indecent representation’ in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Scope is decreasing for discussion and disagreement in the country: Amartya Sen