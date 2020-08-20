It's a war of Worlds in Battle Los Angeles airing as part of 'Flix Superheroes' on &flix

New Delhi: An Alien Invasion is probably the only thing amiss in this fateful year. It's the calm before a storm when all of a sudden Aliens in armour pay a visit to wreak havoc in sunnyside, Los Angeles.

Starring action hardened stars like Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez Ramon Rodriguez and Michael Peña, Battle Los Angeles which is about a 'world invasion' is a Sci-fi apocalyptic movie that focuses on the lives of a couple few brave soldiers in search of survivors as they try to make sense of a global threat that goes well beyond their limited scope of understanding.

Battle Los Angeles will be airing as part of &flix's ongoing 'Flix Superheroes' property on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 9 PM.

