It's all just noise: Richard Madden on James Bond rumours

New York: Richard Madden is being billed as the next actor to play James Bond after Daniel Craig's exit, but the "Bodyguard" star says the rumours are "just noise".

"It's all just noise," Madden, who shot to fame with HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" as Rob Stark, said of the reports.

"Bodyguard" is BBC's most-watched drama since the season finales of "Downton Abbey". The actor, who plays the title role in the BBC series of David Budd, termed the reports as a pleasant aftereffect of the show's success.

"By March, there will be another British TV show with another young male actor, and then he'll be the next James Bond for the following two months," Madden told Elle magazine.

He also recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama TV series for "Bodyguard".

Madden is currently looking forward to release of Elton John biopic, "Rocketman", in which he portrays the music icon's former manager, John Reid, who oversaw the singer's career for over three decades starting in the 1970s.