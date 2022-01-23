‘It's important for actresses to have ownership over their work,' Jessica Chastain on ‘The 355’

New Delhi: The all women American spy film ‘The 355’ premiered in India on January 21. Starring five A-list actresses - Jessica Chastain (who is also one of the producers of the film), Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz and Fan Bingbing. The adventure-thriller shows five international spies collaborate with an aim to stop another World War. While there have been numerous spy films starring men, Jessica Chastian opens up why having a female spy-thriller was important.

“I have always been very outspoken about how women in the film industry have been treated in the past and it was important for me to make a film where we had actresses not just for hire but as owners…..having ownership over their work. It was very much a sense of having each other’s back and understanding that the position that we were in was not a normal situation to be in and we are very grateful for that. It’s been an incredible experience,” she told The Wion.

Jessica also shared the significance of the title of the film. “355 was the identity code name for the first female spy during the American Revolution and she was a real person but her real name remains a mystery to this day. Our consultant and other women who are active agents currently working in the field have said that it's a badge of honour to be referred to as 355 for women working today. So, for me, the film being called 355 really is a tip of the hat to women who were unrecognised. It’s about amplifying their power, their strength, their accomplishments and it’s saying thank you,” she said.

‘The 355’ takes place all over the world. We see Columbia, United States, England, Paris, Morocco, Shanghai in the film.

The film is produced by Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Simon Kinberg. In addition to the five actresses, the film also stars Édgar Ramírez, Sebastian Stan in pivotal roles.