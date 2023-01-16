James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is just inches away from beating 'Spider-Man,' mints almost $2 billion globally!

New Delhi: The James Cameron-directorial 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year. The Disney and 20th Century's big-budget epic has completed its one month in theatres and it's no less than an achievement that the biggie is already set to enter the $2 billion club globally. As the chase continues, it is just inches away from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Released on 16th December 2022, 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' released amid a pool of expectations and comparisons. It has now crossed the milestone of $1.5 billion and is now aiming at the mark of $2 billion. Also, it is set to become the highest-grossing film in the post-Covid era.

Also, the film recently won the Best Visual Effects honour at Critics Choice Awards 2023. Others nominated in the category included 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'RRR' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an additional role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. In the film, Na`viJake Sully (Worthington) and his family, under renewed human threat, seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.