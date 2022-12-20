James Gunn responds to backlash over ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill’s exit, says, ‘Sometimes have to make difficult choices...’

Los Angeles: The new CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, has finally spoken up over the outcry of fans against the new direction the production company has aimed to take several of its feature films to. Taking to Instagram, Gunn posted a picture with a message stating his response to the whole situation.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC," the message read.

Gunn`s response received support by several Hollywood actors in the comment section of his post. Actor Michael B. Jordan shared clapping emojis. He had worked with the studio in the animated film `Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox`. `Amen` actor Zachary Levi had worked with the DC Studios in the film "Shazam!".

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the recently appointed CEOs of DC Studios, recently made major changes to the production and presentation of the studio`s film lineup, particularly the `Superman` and the `Wonder Woman` franchises. As per US-based entertainment portal, Variety, when Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in November, the plan for a new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven, was put on hold. The two are revamping the DC Universe, beginning with a new Superman movie with a story by Gunn that won`t star Cavill.

Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins, director of the `Wonder Woman` films, had submitted a treatment for `Wonder Woman 3` but it was not approved by the studio`s seniors as it didn`t align well with the new plans of the CEO duo, Variety cited a studio insider.