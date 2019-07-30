close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa to produce, star in Netflix film 'Sweet Girl'

Momoa will be seen essaying the life of a devastated husband who pledges to take his revenge from the people responsible for his wife's death and at the same time protecting his daughter.

Jason Momoa to produce, star in Netflix film &#039;Sweet Girl&#039;

'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa has found his next outing as he is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming revenge feature 'Sweet Girl'.

Momoa will be seen essaying the life of a devastated husband who pledges to take his revenge from the people responsible for his wife's death and at the same time protecting his daughter.

"I'm excited to partner with Netflix once again. I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over ten years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor as saying in a statement on Monday.

The upcoming drama will mark the directorial debut of Brian Andrew Mendoza who has earlier worked with Momoa as a producer in the action-drama 'Braven'.

Jeff Fierson, who is bankrolling the project said: "Jason and Brian are like family, so to reteam with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier is a dream come true."

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, will produce under their ASAP Entertainment banner, along with and Momoa and Mendoza. Martin Kistler will executive produce.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor was last seen in and as the DC superhero film 'Aquaman', which managed to collect over $1 billion at the global box office.

Momoa is also set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series 'See' and of late wrapped production on Legendary and Warner Bros.' remake of 'Dune'.

Tags:
Jason MomoaNetflixSweet GirlASAP Entertainement
Next
Story

Ajith Kumar teams up with Boney Kapoor for AK60

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner