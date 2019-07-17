Jennifer Lopez slays the stripper life in 'Hustlers' trailer

Washington D.C: American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared the much-awaited trailer of her forthcoming film 'Hustlers', in which the cast can be seen taking fierce to a new level. In the two minute 15 seconds video, Lopez runs her own game.

In one of the first clips, the 49-year-old who will be seen essaying the character of Ramona impressively twirls on a pole while giving lessons to Constance Wu, before she masterminds a heist plan with her fellow strippers. Her excellence as an exotic dancer comes as no surprise considering her rigorous workout routines and attractive physique.

The trailer portrays the life of a gang former strip club employees who team up to turn the tables on their powerful Wall Street clients. Lopez who heads the group proposes an idea of robbing away their high-profile clients with their plans. Making her debut into acting, the trailer also shows a glimpse of pop-singer Cardi B, essaying the character of Diamond (one of the strippers at the club), who is slaying away in style with her witty ideas.

The thrilling plot-line of the film centers on a group of strippers that are up to no good. "The game is rigged and it does not reward people who play by the rules," Lopez`s character, Ramona, declares.As for what Ramona and her company has in store, "It`s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys," Ramona describes in the trailer.

The trailer features many credit card swipes, suspicious mingling with men and an emergency room visit. However, the mischievous doings of the striper gang doesn`t last for long and comes down falling when the cops intervene in the case.

Lopez shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Ramona ain't playin'. IT`S HERE!!!!!!! The Hustlers Movie trailer has arrived!! Coming to theatres September.

"The film, which is practically a modern-day take on Robin Hood, also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Lizzo.

The film is inspired by New York Magazine's 'The Hustlers at Scores' and directed by Lorene Scafaria. Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, reported E-News.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.