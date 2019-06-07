Jimmy Tatro joins Judd Apatow's next comedy film

close

Jimmy Tatro

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: 'American Vandal' star Jimmy Tatro has boarded filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film.

The 27-year-old actor joins Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, Bel Powley and Pamela Adlon in the project.

Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020.

