Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' enjoys steady run at India Box Office

New Delhi: Hollywood biggie 'Joker' opened in Indian theatres on October 2, 2019. The film starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role of a joker has received a warm response from fans and critics across the globe.

Joaquin Phoenix's performance has been lauded and Indian audience has loved it too. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans: #Joker - released alongside two major #Indian films - has done excellent biz... Released in #English only and targeted at metros... Wed 5.15 cr, Thu 3.35 cr, Fri 3.65 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 32.70 cr NBOC. #India biz.

'Joker' happens to be a psychological thriller helmed by Todd Phillips. The screenplay has been written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillip. It is based on the DC Comics character.

The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy in pivotal parts.

The film premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2019, and even bagged the Golden Lion award.