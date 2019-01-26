हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John Cena to star in Jason Bateman's action-comedy

Actor-wrestler John Cena has been roped in an an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce for Netflix.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor-wrestler John Cena has been roped in an an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce for Netflix.

The project re-teams Bateman with "Game Night" writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. The project centres on a family stuck in an old abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life, reports variety.com.

Cena began to expand his career as a top pro wrestler into the movies with Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" in 2015, followed by "Blockers" and "Bumblebee" last year. He's also attached to star in Paramount's family comedy "Playing With Fire," which begins production next month.

Bateman stars in the crime show "Ozark" and is up for a SAG Award for actor in a drama series. 

He has also directed episodes of the show. Bateman made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 comedy "Bad Words," followed by 2015's "The Family Fang". 

