John Wick: Chapter 4 Day 1 India Box Office Collections - Keanu Reeves Film Earns Rs 10 Cr Gross

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The fourth instalment of the Lionsgate action-thriller franchise, led by Keanu Reeves has opened to a roaring response at the Indian box office. As early estimates suggest, the film will post an impressive BO of INR 10 Cr on Day 1. The film has been released in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across 1448 screens in India. According to PVR pictures, over 1Lakh tickets are already sold at PVR INOX cinemas.

The success of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a reflection of the growing popularity of English movies in India and that audiences today appreciate great storytelling and action-packed entertainment. This instalment continues the story of legendary hitman John Wick as he navigates a world of danger and betrayal and has delivered on all expectations of the enthusiasts in India.
 
This release is a milestone for Lionsgate and PVR Pictures, with a slate of exciting films lined up for the rest of the year, it is set to continue entertaining audiences across the country and bring the best of content home.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The sequel stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside a supporting ensemble cast including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.
 
Lionsgate and PVR Pictures releases John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 24th March 2023 in India.

