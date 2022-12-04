topStoriesenglish
'John Wick: Chapter 4' teaser poster OUT now, Keanu Reeves looks lethal

Releasing in theatres on 24th March 2023, the next chapter is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

New Delhi: Set to unleash mayhem on screen, Lionsgate is teasing fans with a teaser poster of John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves looks fierce as he returns to screen as the famous Baba Yaga. Soon after Lionsgate shared the poster, social media went ablaze earning an impressive response among the franchise’s fans.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier in November, Lionsgate launched the much-awaited trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 where Keanu Reeves is seen taking on his most lethal adversaries, looking deadly and dangerous as he takes on the fight against the High Table global to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld. 

Releasing in theatres on 24th March 2023, the next chapter is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

