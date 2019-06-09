close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avengers: End Game

Jon Favreau wants Robert Downey Jr to win Oscar for 'Avengers: Endgame' performance

Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr are credited for kick-starting Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008 blockbuster 'Iron Man'. 

Jon Favreau wants Robert Downey Jr to win Oscar for &#039;Avengers: Endgame&#039; performance
Image courtesy: Instagram/@avengers

Los Angeles: Actor-director Jon Favreau says 'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr deserves an Oscar for his performance in the film.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and the 54-year-old actor are credited for kick-starting Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008 blockbuster 'Iron Man'. 

Favreau also acted opposite Downey Jr as Tony Stark's friend and personal chauffeur Happy Hogan in the MCU films.

During an interview with Variety, Favreau said if Downey Jr is nominated in the best actor category at the Oscars next year, he will definitely vote for him.

"He has my vote for sure. I think he was able to discover and explore the dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category," he said.

"But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and 'Endgame', there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character," he added.

Favreau is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Disney's live-action remake of 'Lion King', which is scheduled to be released next month. 

Tags:
Avengers: End GameAvengers: End Game Robert Downey JrRobert Downey Jr
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif shares BTS videos from 'Bharat' sets—Watch

Must Watch

PT54S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 9th, 2019