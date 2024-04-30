K- PoP Band SEVENTEEN Breaks Records With New Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

On the pinnacle of success, K-pop stars SEVENTEEN are back with their latest album aptly titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Addressing media and fans across the world they showcased the music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”

“We are back after six months and making this new album has been a nervous experience. I hope CARATS ( SEVENTEEN’s Fandom) are happy, and it's a new beginning for us”, said S.COUPS

However, the band comprising of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO, have no reason to worry. The group made history as the the album sold a whopping 2,260,906 copies on its release day itself, and secured the top spot on the daily album charts.

17 IS RIGHT HERE is a testament to SEVENTEEN’s dominance as an innovative and popular band on the K-pop scene.

This extensive tracklist featuring the band’s celebrated discography is a reminder of SEVENTEEN’s self-progression and their relentless evolution as artists, while the newly added tracks signal a promising way forward with much more to unveil.

The new lead single “MAESTRO” representative of their constant efforts at experimentation, also weaves in elements from the band’s past 7 releases– “Adore U,” “VERY NICE,” “Oh My!”, “Fear,” “Rock with you,” “CHEERS,” and “Super”– while innovating a style and concept vastly original to itself. Aligning with the group’s core message around solidarity, this captivating dance R&B track illustrates how together, we can orchestrate our universe like a ‘maestro.’

“It is one of our best albums and it has the best songs starting from our debut. It means a lot, as we look back on what we have done and also look ahead to a new beginning with this best album. It's a good phase, a sort of a turning point,” said MINGYU.

The music video “MAESTRO” is set in a dark dystopian world where anything, including music and art, can be easily created with technology. The 13 members explore the concept of ‘true creation’ as they confront and eventually embrace the unfamiliar beings introduced to them, ending the video with a thought-provoking question, “Who is the real MAESTRO?”

In addition to the lead single, the creative powerhouse showcases their versatility through three distinct unit tracks. “LALALI” captures the Hip-hop Unit’s laid-back confidence, while “Spell” delivers the Performance Unit’s sensual sentiment of love and “Cheers to Youth” embodies the Vocal Unit’s celebration of simple joys of life.

“The most memorable time for us was when we won the grand prize at MAMA( The band took home best group in the 2023 MAMA awards). In 2018/ 19 we used to wonder are we even worthy of it, since Korea has such amazing artists, and thought we would never be able to get the big prize. But that award gave me the confidence and a booster for all of us”, said leader S.COUPS



Hinting at opportunities to connect with fans globally, the band revealed their plan for a U.S. tour in the fall of this year. In Europe, they are set to grace Glastonbury's main stage and will be the sole K-pop act to perform at this year's Lollapalooza Berlin. Furthermore, SEVENTEEN is slated to return with another album in the latter half of this year, offering fans much anticipation and excitement.