Keanu Reeves Spills Beans On ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Ahead Of Release, Says, ‘John Doesn’t Have Many Friends But...’

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023. Lionsgate’s big-ticket franchise, ‘John Wick’ starring global icon Keanu Reeves, is back with a new chapter! After the triumphant success of the first three films, John Wick aka Boogeyman is entering into a new phase all geared up to unleash mayhem and wreak havoc on his enemies in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

Sharing his excitement for the new chapter, Keanu Reeves said, “We have expanded the world-building of previous John Wick films, with a lot of fun and unexpected developments and characters. We also have new levels of the John Wick action and new weapons, and muscle cars are back! In this story, Winston is a master of revenge and instrumental in shaping Wick’s only way out of a seemingly impossible situation."

Commenting further on the storyline, the actor added, “John doesn’t have many friends left, but he has a brotherhood, steeped in friendship and sacrifice. John, Caine and Shimazu form a triangle: the assassin, Caine, who got out of the game but was forced back in to protect his daughter; and Shimazu, who also has a daughter he must protect. Shimazu will have to pay a price for his allegiance to John.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.