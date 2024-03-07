Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Ji Won Twin In Black As They Promote 'Queen Of Tears', The Duo Talks About About Their Chemistry

New Delhi: Dressed elegantly in black, actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won made a striking pair at the press conference of their much-awaited drama” Queen of Tears” in Seoul on Thursday.

The story of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), an heiress of the conglomerate Queens Group, who marries Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a senior official of the group.

Though it seems like a fairytale marriage, their divergent backgrounds and the high-handed nature of Hae In and her family their lives upside down. As the couple navigate the woes of married life, can they have a happily ever after?

Kim Soo Hyun knows. for his popular hits such as Dream High, My Love From the Star makes his return on screens three years after It's Okay To Be Not Okay. The actor divulged to the media that he didn’t want too long a break.” I didn’t want to have a hiatus like going to the military. I was diligently looking for a project. In the meantime, I got ‘Queen of Tears’. It is my first time playing a married man. I wanted to experience and express living with in-laws. The character has various charms, so I wanted to blend delicacy, intelligence and patheticness interestingly, making people cry and laugh at the same time”. He even added that he has done several action scenes as well “ I hope you enjoy that. Through this drama I want to make the audience laugh and cry by portraying various charms Baek possesses such as intelligence and clumsiness," said Kim Soo Hyun.

Actor Kim Ji Won Kim Ji-won last seen in slice of life drama “My Liberate Notes” said she was drawn to the duality of her character in Queen Of Tears. “I wanted to act out the life of Hong Hae-in, who appears cold but is lovable, looks strong but is delicate, and is not simple. I got the thought that I could take on a new challenge through a role with a different vibe from the previous project. I hope to hear, ‘Her role this time suits her well'”.

Penned by “Crash Landing on You”, writer Park Ji Eun, “Queen of Tears” also brings together the first-time screen pairing of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.

“Actor Kim Soo-hyun makes the filming set comfortable and bright. Thanks to that, we were able to highlight our chemistry as a [on-screen] married couple well, said Kim Ji Won in an interview with a Korean daily.

Queen of Tears will premiere on Netflix on March 9.