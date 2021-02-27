हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs recovered safely 2 days after being stolen

Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once while struggling with the robbers on Wednesday night. He is in stable condition, according to police. The singer had offered a USD 500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. On Saturday, they were recovered two days after getting stolen. 

Lady Gaga&#039;s French bulldogs recovered safely 2 days after being stolen
Photo courtesy: Instagram

LOS ANGELES: A woman has turned in Lady Gagas two French bulldogs at a Los Angeles police station, two days after they were stolen in a brazen armed robbery in Hollywood.

Gaga had offered a USD 500,000 (around 3.68 crore) reward for the return of the dogs. There was no immediate word on whether the reward would be claimed.

Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once while struggling with the robbers on Wednesday night. He is in stable condition, according to police. The robbers made off with two of the singer's three dogs -- Koji and Gustav, variety.com reported. The dogs were turned in at the LAPD Olympic station around 6 p.m. on Friday, and were reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The robbers remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing, Lopez said. Earlier on Friday, Gaga praised Fischer as a hero for having 'risked your life to fight for our family.' She also pleaded for the return of the dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote.

According to the LAPD, Fischer was walking the dogs near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 9.40 p.m. on Wednesday when he was accosted by two armed men. Surveillance video of the attack, obtained by TMZ, showed Fischer struggling with the men as they sought to wrest away the dogs. Fischer was shot once, and the men fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Gaga is in Italy, where she is preparing to shoot a film with Ridley Scott. The film is based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed." She will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lady GagaLos Angeleslady gaga dogsRyan FischerLady Gaga's dogwalker
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi from this date

Must Watch

PT11M39S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day