Letitia Wright to Lupita Nyong’o- the women that will rule over Wakanda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

New Delhi: The women of Wakanda stood out in the foreground when Marvel Studios released the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with 'No woman, no cry' playing in the background. One of Marvel's most eagerly anticipated films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is directed by Ryan Coogler, and it celebrates Chadwick Boseman's legacy. A group of powerful, independent, and dynamic women who are committed to defending Wakanda, the most powerful nation in the world, are featured in the movie.

Featuring leading ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, here’s more on their individual characters in the film:

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Letita Wright's portrayal of Shuri, a sister-in-grief, perfectly embodies what it means to be strong. The character of Shuri is one of the most powerful and strong in the film.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

"Have I not given everything?" questions Queen Ramonda in the first glimpse we get of Wakanda after King T’challa is gone. Angela Bassett’s regal poise as the Queen of the most powerful nation in the world is one of the strong characters in the film.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)

Nakia, a war dog, is Wakanda's secret weapon, bringing all the information required to keep them safe from the outside world. The only thing keeping her going forward in the absence of her life partner is her love for her country. Lupita Nyong'o, another powerful woman leading the fight for Wakanda, personifies these intense feelings.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Okoye has consistently bravely fought to defend Wakanda as the leader of the Dora Milaje, the most formidable group of warriors in Wakanda. In the movie, Okoye will be seen donning the Midnight Angels' blue combat uniform, which is their most prestigious.