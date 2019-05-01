close

Lily Collins

Lily Collins worked with dialect coach for 'Tolkien'

Lily Collins worked with dialect coach for &#039;Tolkien&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: Actress Lily Collins worked with a "dialect coach" to prepare for her role in "Tolkien" because she wanted to get her British accent in the film absolutely spot on.

"She (my character) was very creative and very passionate and driven, and he was intellectually stimulated by her," Collins said in an interview with The Observer newspaper, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"At that time women of her status and in her position weren't really afforded the opportunity to seek higher. But she encouraged him to continue on his path. It's very selfless, and, at times, heartbreaking. I did worry that people were going to be like, 'Well, she is actually British, her accent should really be better. 

"There's an extra level of pressure. I worked with a dialect coach as I needed it to be absolutely spot-on," she added.

Collins accepts that many people think she has only made it as an actress because of her star father Phil Collins, she says her success has come from her own hard work because she wanted to carve her own path because it would make the end result "so much more worth it".

She also stars in the film alongside Nicholas Hoult, who plays Tolkien, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi and Anthony Boyle.

 

