हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lupita Nyong'o films

Lupita Nyong'o learned to play ukulele for 'Little Monsters'

Actor Lupita Nyong'o learned to play the ukulele for her role of a school teacher in horror-comedy "Little Monsters".

Lupita Nyong&#039;o learned to play ukulele for &#039;Little Monsters&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Lupita Nyong'o learned to play the ukulele for her role of a school teacher in horror-comedy "Little Monsters".

The 36-year-old actor plays a preschool teacher who fights to keep her students alive in the middle of a zombie outbreak. She tries to keep the spirits high with ukulele sing-alongs of hit songs such as Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off".

The actor said she was happy that she had a musically-gifted character but she did ask whether she was getting a "ukulele double" for the role.

"I love Fraulein Maria in 'The Sound of Music' and she's [Miss Caroline is] my Fraulein. I even asked [Abe], 'Are you gonna have a ukulele double?," she said at the SXSW Conference.

Director Abe Forsythe, who also attended the event with Nyong'o, replied, "I told her, 'No, you can win an Oscar, you can learn to play the ukulele.' "

The actor wrote to Swift to help get the rights of the song.

"It meant a lot to me that this film had that (song). And so when I heard that they were having a hard time (getting the rights) I wrote Taylor Swift myself and asked her, and told her that story. And she said yes!," Nynog'o said. 

 

Tags:
Lupita Nyong'o filmsLittle Monsters
Next
Story

I go where the scripts are: Daniel Radcliffe on his diverse filmography

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Deshhit: PM Modi blogs appeals citizens to vote, ahead of upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls