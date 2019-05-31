close

Marc Webb

Marc Webb in talks with Disney for 'Snow White' live-action film

Filmmaker Marc Webb is in negotiations with Disney to helm the live-action remake of 'Snow White'.

Marc Webb in talks with Disney for &#039;Snow White&#039; live-action film
File photo

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Marc Webb is in negotiations with Disney to helm the live-action remake of 'Snow White'.

According to Variety, the 44-year-old director, best known for films such as "500 Days of 'Summer', 'Amazing Spider-Man' series and 'Gifted', is the top contender for the project.

Erin Cressida Wilson, the screenwriter of 'The Girl on the Train', is also in talks to board the project as a writer. 

'La La Land' songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are working on new songs.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' was Disney's first animated feature film when it released in 1937.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was a big success for the studio and won an honorary Oscar at the 11th Academy Awards.

