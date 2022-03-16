हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ms Marvel trailer

Marvel gets its first Muslim superhero in Kamala Khan, audience impressed with 'Ms. Marvel' trailer - Watch

'I am a superhero,' says brown Muslim girl Kamala Khan in 'Ms. Marvel' trailer.

Marvel gets its first Muslim superhero in Kamala Khan, audience impressed with 'Ms. Marvel' trailer - Watch

Washington: ‘Ms. Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects, and now its trailer has taken the audience’s expectations one notch higher. On Tuesday, Marvel unveiled the official trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar’s series, which is the story of a Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) who wants to be like Captain Marvel.

In the clip, Kamala can be seen trying to balance her high school life as a teenager and the unique responsibilities of being a superhero with new superpowers. To make the trailer more appealing, the makers added Weeknd's Blinding Lights song to the background.

Fans gave a big thumbs up to the trailer. "That last shot, where she's on the streetlight post...perfect. I imagine we`ll see her outfit evolve, like starting out as a Captain Marvel cosplay, then eventually accepting her own vision. This looks absolutely delightful," a netizen commented. "Absolutely looking forward to this show, and totally did not expect that from Marvel. Nice stuff guys, can`t wait," another one wrote.

Asian and American actors, including Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer are also a part of `Ms. Marvel`, which will be out on June 8.

