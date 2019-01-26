Matt Smith to join Marvel universe with Jared Leto in Morbius

Matt Smith is all set to join the Marvel universe. The actor will appear in 'Star Wars'.

However, the character details of the actor, known for his work in 'Doctor Who' and 'The Crown', is still unknown, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, 'Morbius' centers on the Marvel character Dr. Michael Morbius (played by Leto in the film) who is a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and attempted to cure himself. However, he ended up turning himself into a vampire. In the comics, he gained super strength and fangs, and ended up fighting Spider-Man, until eventually becoming something of a hero himself.

'Morbius' was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane and first appeared in 1971's 'Amazing Spider-Man No. 101', which was the first issue of the series not written by Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee.

Morbius is being directed by Scandinavian filmmaker Daniel Espinosa and is being written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.