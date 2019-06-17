Men in Black: International Box Office report card

New Delhi: The recent Hollywood flick 'Men in Black: International' has managed to maintain a steady pace at the domestic Box Office. It has been directed by F Gary Gray and written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “#MenInBlack: #International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 10.90 cr. India biz. #MIBI #MIBInternational.”

#MenInBlack: #International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 10.90 cr. India biz. #MIBI #MIBInternational — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

The movie happens to be a spin-off of the Men in Black film series. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, and Liam Neeson, along with Emma Thompson reprising her role from Men in Black 3 and Tim Blaney reprising his role as Frank the Pug from the first two films.