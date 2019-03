Los Angeles: "Creed II" star Michael B Jordan will headline director Jordan Vogt-Roberts' new monster movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-untitled film is based on an original idea from Vogt-Roberts and will be set in the director's hometown, Detroit.

He is best known for directing "Kong: Skull Island".

The makers are currently searching for a writer.

Jordan will also produce through his banner Outlier Society, alongside Alana Mayo, New Regency and Vogt-Roberts.