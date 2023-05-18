topStoriesenglish2609823
Netizens Compare Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' Stunts To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' which broke all records for Hindi films at the box-office upon its release.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: The recently released trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet.

The trailer, which is a treat for the lovers of the action genre, has sequences in question which show Cruise hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies.

"Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything," one of the tweets read.

Another user commented: "Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk." A third user, referencing the director of 'Pathaan' - Siddharth Anand, wrote: "Lord Anand should be proud."

