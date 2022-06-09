हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pixar

New clip of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ creates excitement among fans - Watch!

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear features Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character.

New clip of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ creates excitement among fans - Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of the film 'Lightyear', the excitement has gone one notch higher with the release of the new clip. 

In the video, fans can witness the iconic character Buzz Lightyear and his Star Command crew hatch a plan to travel across time and space from a marooned alien planet to get back home.

Watch the clip here:

 

The upcoming film promises to be a fascinating watch as it revolves around his origins, his very first test flight and him overpowering Zorg, who is a threat to the mission. 

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear features Chris Evans as the voice of the titular character. This upcoming Pixar film will include a fantastic supporting ensemble that includes Peter Sohn, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, and Taika Waititi, among others.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Lightyear is a Toy Story spin-off that’s all set to release on June 17, 2022.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PixarLightyearBuzz LightyearStar Commandnew clipExcitementWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Next
Story

Courteney Cox starrer dysfunctional family drama ‘Shining Vale’ to stream on Lionsgate Play from 10th June

Must Watch

PT1M17S

What did the judge say on the Qutub Minar case?