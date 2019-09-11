close

Nick Jonas shares his look as Bruno P. Gaido from 'Midway'

With just two months to go for the release of Nick Jonas-starrer World War II film `Midway`, the singer-actor shared his look as the late war hero Bruno P. Gaido, the person he is essaying the role of in the film.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With just two months to go for the release of Nick Jonas-starrer World War II film `Midway`, the singer-actor shared his look as the late war hero Bruno P. Gaido, the person he is essaying the role of in the film.

Jonas, who is currently busy with the `Happiness Begins` tour, shared his look as Gaido whom he recalled as the "gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross" for his efforts in the Battle of Midway.

The `Chains` crooner posted a close-up still of him wearing a Pilot headgear and is seen sporting the English moustache."Bruno P. Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway," he captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The upcoming movie comes from the director of `Independence Day` and `The Patriot`, Roland Emmerich and stars Luke Evans, Darren Criss, Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano along with Jonas.

`Midway` is based on real-life events and follows the story of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II.

The film will hit big screens on November 8 and will bring to life the heroic tales of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts and bravery to fight against the odds.

